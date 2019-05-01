Pete Buttigieg's stance on vaccinations raises eyebrows

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg drew some attention for his stance on mandatory vaccinations.

Buzzfeed reported that Buttigieg supports states' rights to mandate vaccinations, but also supports "some exceptions."

"The law of the land for more than a century has been that states may enforce mandatory vaccination for public safety to prevent the spread of a dangerous disease. Pete does support some exceptions, except during a public health emergency to prevent an outbreak," a spokesman for the South Bend mayor told Buzzfeed.

The 37-year-old progressive listed personal/religious exemptions, but reiterated that there must be "no public health crisis" for the exemptions to be honored.

"These exemptions include medical exemptions in all cases (as in cases where it is unsafe for the individual to get vaccinated), and personal/religious exemptions if states can maintain local herd immunity and there is no public health crisis," the spokesman added.

Buttigieg's stance on vaccination exemptions caught some attention on social media.

Buzzfeed has been gathering the vaccination stances of all 2020 presidential candidates. Buttigieg is the only candidate that would allow personal and religious exemptions. Several candidates did not respond to Buzzfeed including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI.