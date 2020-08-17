Brad Parscale: 'Is this the Democratic National Convention or a Hollywood award show?'

Top Trump campaign strategist Brad Parscale mocked the virtual Democratic National Convention within minutes of it starting Monday night.

“Is this the Democratic National Convention or a Hollywood award show?” Parscale, President Trump’s former campaign manager, tweeted Monday night.

Parscale’s comments come as actress Eva Longoria was moderating large portions of the program.

Monday’s event included brief remarks from lawmakers like Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and governors like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—those speeches, though, were weaved in between pre-recorded musical performances from Leon Bridges to Maggie Rogers, and a video featuring Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.”

Republicans, who have to put on their own virtual convention next week, were widely panning Democrats programming, even as a number of Democratic strategists applauded the party’s efforts.

Later in Monday’s programming, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former first lady Michelle Obama are expected to deliver remarks.