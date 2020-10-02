Boris Johnson wishes Trump 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished President Trump a "speedy recovery" Friday, hours after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The Trumps discovered they were infected shortly after an adviser to the president, Hope Hicks, who was aboard Air Force One returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota, announced that she had contracted the virus, which has killed over 200,000 people in the country to date.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter.

In a late-night tweet, Trump said he and Melania would both "begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately."

"We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump said.

Johnson himself faced an arduous battle with the coronavirus in late March and spent several days in the intensive care unit after he was hospitalized. Although he was not put on a ventilator, doctors did administer oxygen assistance to him.

Johnson continued to govern even as he was in quarantine.

Experts drew comparisons between Johnson and Trump, pointing out that Johnson, 56, suffered serious symptoms but still survived.

Trump, 74, is considered at higher risk of complications arising from coronavirus because of his age, but so far, the White House has not specified what, if any, symptoms he and the first lady are experiencing.

White House physician Sean Conley confirmed the diagnosis and said his medical team would "maintain a vigilant watch" on the first couple.

"Rest assured, I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Conley wrote in a letter from the White House.