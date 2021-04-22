Border crisis: Sens. Cornyn, Sinema to introduce bipartisan bill targeting migrant surge

A bipartisan bill aimed at blunting the southern border crisis will reportedly be introduced Thursday by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

The bill would address the Biden administration’s ability to handle the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, attempt to streamline migrant asylum claims in a "timely" manner and deter those unlikely to be approved and also "protect unaccompanied migrant children," according to The Hill.

Separately, Cornyn on Wednesday called for a federal investigation into allegations of child abuse at a migrant facility in San Antonio.

Last month, the two senators wrote a joint letter to President Biden, asking him to secure the border.

"It is critical that our nation take aggressive steps to secure our border, protect our communities and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely," Cornyn and Sinema wrote, according to a Sinema press release. "We pledge to work with our Congressional colleagues to develop bipartisan and commonsense responses to the surge of migrants at the border, and hope to collaborate with you, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the rest of your Administration to tackle this challenge."

Both Sinema and her Democratic Arizona colleague, Sen. Mark Kelly, said Wednesday they support Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sending the National Guard to the border.

"I welcome the Governor's action to provide logistical support to Arizona communities, and look forward to hearing more details about how the National Guard will assist," Sinema said in a statement. "I will continue working closely with Arizona leaders and organizations to support our border communities, secure the border, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and treat all migrants and unaccompanied children fairly and humanely."

Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of handling the surge of migrants at the border last month but she has yet to make a visit or hold a news conference.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found that only 29% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the crisis, according to The Hill.