'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Dole passed away earlier this week at the age of 98

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Political leaders pay tribute to Sen. Bob Dole Video

Political leaders pay tribute to Sen. Bob Dole

Chad Pergram shares details on the memorial service in honor of Sen. Dole at the National Cathedral on 'Special Report.'

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party.

"As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."

From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., watch as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, where Dole was lying in state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

From left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., watch as the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is carried down the East steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, where Dole was lying in state. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BOB DOLE FUNERAL: KANSAN HONORED AT NATIONAL CATHEDRAL, WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL

Dole was referencing the many reports of dead people voting in large cities including Chicago which is often associated with the Democratic Party in memes and jokes.

Conservatives on social media praised Dole for the remark.

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden as they arrive for a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden as they arrive for a congressional ceremony to honor former Sen. Bob Dole, at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP) (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

"Bob Dole’s Farewell Letter is absolutely SAVAGE," Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson tweeted along with the video.

BOB DOLE LIES IN STATE IN CAPITOL ROTUNDA, WHERE BIDEN, LAWMAKERS PAY TRIBUTE TO 'GIANT OF OUR HISTORY'

"Absolute legend," Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, tweeted.

Following the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Dole’s remains were then escorted to the World War II Memorial, a site on the National Mall that Dole helped to bring into existence. He sustained serious injuries while fighting Nazi Germany in 1945 in the U.S. Army.

The casket of late Senator Bob Dole arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Dole, the World War II veteran who recovered from near-fatal wounds to become the U.S. Senate Republican leader and a three-time presidential candidate, died at 98 on December 5. Photographer: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The casket of late Senator Bob Dole arrives to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Dole, the World War II veteran who recovered from near-fatal wounds to become the U.S. Senate Republican leader and a three-time presidential candidate, died at 98 on December 5. Photographer: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dole was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star with "V" device and an Oak Cluster for his military service. A captain when he left the Army, Dole was later promoted to colonel. In 2013, Dole told Fox News he wanted to be remembered as a "veteran who gave his most for his country."

Fox News’ Paul Conner contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

