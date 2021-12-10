'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party.

"As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."

Dole was referencing the many reports of dead people voting in large cities including Chicago which is often associated with the Democratic Party in memes and jokes.

Conservatives on social media praised Dole for the remark.

"Bob Dole’s Farewell Letter is absolutely SAVAGE," Turning Point USA Chief Creative Officer Benny Johnson tweeted along with the video.

"Absolute legend," Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, tweeted.

Following the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, Dole’s remains were then escorted to the World War II Memorial, a site on the National Mall that Dole helped to bring into existence. He sustained serious injuries while fighting Nazi Germany in 1945 in the U.S. Army.

Dole was awarded two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star with "V" device and an Oak Cluster for his military service. A captain when he left the Army, Dole was later promoted to colonel. In 2013, Dole told Fox News he wanted to be remembered as a "veteran who gave his most for his country."

