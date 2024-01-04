Blaine Luetkemeyer becomes latest House Republican to announce retirement

A Missouri Republican has become the latest House GOP lawmaker to announce his retirement.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., announced Thursday he will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

"It has been [an] honor to serve the great people of the Third Congressional District and State of Missouri these past several years," Luetkemeyer said in a statement.

"However, after a lot of thoughtful discussion with my family, I have decided not to file for re-election and retire at the end of my term in December."

Luetkemeyer said he looks forward to "continuing to work" with his constituents' "myriad of issues" and "work on the many difficult and serious problems confronting our great country" for the rest of his term.

"There is still a lot to do," Luetkemeyer said. "As we tackle the many challenges we face, I hope we remember what someone once said that ‘the greatness of our country is not found in the halls of Congress but in the hearts and homes of our people.'

"That assessment is still true today. As we look to the future, I believe that if we work hard, stay together, and believe in ourselves our best days are indeed still ahead.

Luetkemeyer's retirement is the latest in this Congress's wave of retirements.

Several Republicans and Democrats are departing Congress to seek higher office or greener pastures.

According to the House Press Gallery casualty list, 13 Republicans had announced their retirements prior to Luetkemeyer.

Those 13 lawmakers are joined by four Republicans who have departed the House already, voluntarily or otherwise.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and GOP Congressmen Chris Stewart of Utah and Bill Johnson of Ohio have all resigned from office before their terms ended.

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was expelled from the House late last year.

