Black Republican rips liberal paper's 'race baiter' cartoon depicting him with lightened skin, backwards hat

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican and candidate in the state's gubernatorial race, hit back at a local liberal newspaper Thursday after it published a cartoon depicting him in a racist manner and appearing to mock Christians.

In the cartoon published earlier in the day by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Cameron, who is Black, is shown with noticeably lighter skin than in real life, is wearing what appears to be a "Make America Great Again" hat backwards, and is saying that he would let people die if he were governor during a pandemic. The scene is set inside a church with another figure appearing to play the role of Jesus Christ nailed to a cross in the background.

"Tell me you’re a race baiter, a hater of Christians, and a mocker of faith, all in one cartoon..I present Joel Pett, Herald Leader, as exhibit A. He is nothing but a mouthpiece for the Democrat party. Shame on him and the Herald Leader for allowing this filth," Cameron, who is Black, wrote on social media in response to the cartoon.

The author of the cartoon, Joel Pett, came under fire in 2019 for another highly scrutinized cartoon depicting former President Donald Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe, with Cameron, again with lighter skin than in real life, holding the tail end of the robe.

Trump endorsed Cameron that year in his race for attorney general, an election he ultimately won, leading to him becoming the first Black candidate independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky.

Cameron also received an early endorsement from Trump last year in his bid for the governor's mansion.

Cameron is facing a crowded Republican primary field of a dozen candidates, which inludes former Trump administration U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, May 16.

Fox News reached out to the Lexington Herald-Leader for comment but did not immediately receive a response.