Black Lives Matter leader calls for defunding police: 'Black people do not trust politicians'

Black Lives Matter activist Hawk Newsome called for defunding police in the U.S., suggesting a different approach to combatting crime and expressing despair over the state of American politics when it comes to the African-American community.

Newsome told "Fox News Sunday" that both parties have failed black people in the U.S. by catering more to corporations than people's problems.

"Black people do not trust politicians," Newsome said. "They don't trust Democrats. They don't trust Republicans."

Newsome said black people also have an issue with "government overstepping its bounds," saying that policing is an example of this, while people are "left out to dry."

