Bill Hemmer shows how Pennsylvania holds the 'keys to ... the kingdom' for Joe Biden victory

The state where presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was born and spent the early part of his childhood could hold the "keys to ... the kingdom" for the former vice president, Bill Hemmer said on "Your World" Tuesday.

"Over the next 70-some odd days, you're going to come back to this scenario a lot because Pennsylvania really holds the keys to, I guess, the kingdom for Joe Biden," the "Bill Hemmer Reports" host told host Neil Cavuto.

BIDEN HEADS INTO CONVENTION LEADING TRUMP IN POLLS, BUT BY HOW MUCH?

According to Fox News surveys of registered voters, Biden leads President Trump in Pennsylvania as well as the battleground states of Michigan and Minnesota. In each state’s head-to-head matchup, Trump underperforms both his 2016 vote share and his current job approval rating -- and Biden’s edge is larger than the survey’s margin of error.

"At the moment, we think Biden [has] 213 [electoral votes] and Trump is [at] 126," said Hemmer, adding up the electoral votes in states that each candidate is likely to win in November. "You're going to see how the president ... he thread[ed] the needle in 2016. If he does it again, he gets a second term."

Hemmer explained that Trump can afford to lose Wisconsin and Pennsylvania if he wins Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Michigan, all of which went for the Republican four years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the other hand, he said, Biden would only need to flip Florida and Pennsylvania to get to 262 electoral votes and the threshold of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Maybe defend Minnesota, that gets you to 270," Hemmer said of the former vice president. "Maybe you flip Wisconsin, which went Republican four years ago. That would get him [an election victory] as well."

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.