Big question on DOJ's Russia probe: 'What kind of show was Comey running?': William McGurn

Former FBI Director James Comey may not be doing himself any favors by going public with his thoughts on the Mueller report, Wall Street Journal “Main Street” columnist William McGurn argued Thursday.

Comey sat down with NBC News anchor Lester Holt and described his confusion regarding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s decision on obstruction-of-justice charges against President Trump.

During Thursday's All-Star panel segment on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier," McGurn -- as well as Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano and Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall -- weighed in on the fallout of the Mueller report and whether Comey’s involvement in the Russia probe deserves more scrutiny.

McGurn called for the Mueller report to be released “as public as possible” but also wants “all the other stuff,” including the FISA application that helped catapult the entire Russia investigation.

“You have to ask what kind of show was James Comey running,” McGurn said. “A lot of the people around him have been replaced by Christopher Wray and you have Andrew McCabe possibly facing perjury charges for the IG [inspector general] reports. ... I’m not sure the FBI’s going to come out of that looking very good.”

Judge Napolitano began by telling the panel that the “indefensible” Comey was “beloved” by the rank and file within the FBI -- but that might no longer be the case since his ouster in 2017 and his insistence that a publicly released Mueller report might have “page after page” in black due to redactions.

Meanwhile, Marshall pumped on the brakes of impeachment and warned Democrats of being caught up in “investigation after investigation.”