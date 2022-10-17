Biden's performance put to the test, Wisconsin voters zero in on inflation, border crisis

Americans in Wisconsin graded President Biden’s performance and cited his faults and feats surrounding the top voting issues leading into the November midterm elections.

"For sure an F," Kevin, who was visiting the Badger State, said. "He’s divided the country, and there's really no initiative that he's been successful in tackling, including the border, the economy and law and order."

But another Wisconsin voter disagreed and awarded Biden with an A.

"I feel Joe Biden’s doing a good job," she said. "He just came in when it was all messed up, and he’s trying to straighten it out."

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING 8.2% INFLATION SHOWS ‘PROGRESS’: ‘WHAT PLANET IS THIS GUY ON?’

Biden's approval rating rose to 46% in October, the highest it's been since January — though only 33% said they would vote to reelect him, a Fox News poll released Sunday found. Yet registered voters were dissatisfied with the president's performance handling key issues like inflation, border security, and crime.

Patty, from Green Bay, said high inflation isn't Biden's fault and gave him a B.

BIDEN SAYS INFLATION ‘WILL GO UP’ IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF CONGRESS

"It’s coming from the pandemic," Patty said. "It’s not just going to magically disappear."

Inflation, which has surged for the better part of the year, remained high in September at 8.2%, according to the Department of Labor. Nearly 90% of registered voters said they were extremely or very concerned about inflation, and 67% disapproved of how Biden has handled the issue, according to the Fox News poll.

BIDEN ADMIN'S BORDER MOVES TO TACKLE VENEZUELAN MIGRANT SURGE DRAWS CRITICISM FROM LEFT AND RIGHT

"I just don't think he's following through on the things he promised would happen," Dave, from Green Bay, told Fox News. He gave Biden a "D" grade, saying the president needs to improve the economy and regulate mass migration issues at the southern border.

"There’s a lot of people that need to be here, but it's got to be in a way that makes sense," Dave said. "It just can't be open borders and just whoever comes through comes through."

Since Biden entered office, there has been an influx of migrant encounters, with over 3 million crossings into the U.S., according to Customs and Border Protection.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm sure there's a lot of deserving people that need to be here, but there's also a lot of criminals coming across," Dave said.

Yet Miles, from Wisconsin, told Fox News: "I think presidents are kind of just a talking heads so I’d probably give all of them a C."

"They just kind of listen to the people around them and follow through and whatever happens, happens," he said. "I don't know how much control they actually have."