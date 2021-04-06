Biden’s message on COVID is ‘sacrifice a little bit longer,’ Psaki says

President Biden is urging Americans to "sacrifice a little bit longer" and continue taking precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

During the White House press briefing Psaki was asked about Americans returning to normalcy over the Easter holiday weekend, resuming travel, as well as attending baseball games in states across the nation as Major League Baseball kicked off the season.

"I think the president recognizes that this has been a long and difficult journey for the American public," Psaki said. "We’ve been — the country has been shut down in one form or another for more than a year now. And people have missed birthday parties, weddings, baseball games, going out to restaurants."

She added: "It is difficult, it is hard, and what he is asking people to do is to sacrifice a little bit longer."

Psaki said the president "will continue to make that case and make that argument."

"We certainly anticipate, as the weather gets warmer, there will be a temptation," Psaki said. "We’ve also seen communities where local mayors, businesses have conveyed to their communities that we need to hang together, we need to remain vigilant, we need to wear masks and we will get through this together."

She added: "So we are hopeful that that that's exactly what the majority of communities in this country will do."

Psaki’s comments come just hours before the president is expected to announce that he is moving up the date for adults to become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19—from its original May 1 date.

Biden had also set a goal to give 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days in office — a goal he has since doubled to 200 million doses by his 100th day.

But on Tuesday, Biden is expected to say that the U.S. has reached 150 million shots in the first 75 days of his administration.

Biden will also say that more than 75% of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 55% in that age group have received both doses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.