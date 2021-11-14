Dems will use Biden’s Build Back Better Act to ‘raise your taxes,’ Rep. Jordan says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, warned Sunday that Democrats will use President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package to raise taxes for the American people while the left’s record spending has already led to record inflation.

The ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee appeared on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" where he told host Maria Bartiromo that Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which is expected to be voted on in the House this week, is "just craziness."

TOP BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISER SAYS $1.75T SPENDING BILL WILL REDUCE INFLATION

"The bill we have coming next week, the so-called Build Back Better, they’re getting ready to raise your taxes," Jordan said of Democrats. "So for all the people who have been working, you’re now going to get a tax increase."

Jordan said that the left’s "reckless spending" has led to "record inflation," and the true victims are the American families who will have to pay more for a home or to rent an apartment, to gas up their cars, and even for Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas presents this year.

"Their economic plan is really lock down the economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work," Jordan said of the Democrats.

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center released an analysis last week that said provisions included in a draft version of Biden’s social spending bill would violate his pledge that tax hikes will only affect Americans earning $400,000 or more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The think tank determined tax increases would be "very small," with low- and middle-income households that were subject to a hike paying an additional $100 or less on average. Households earning between $200,000 and $500,000 would pay an average of approximately $230 more per year if the plan is implemented.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.