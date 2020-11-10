Biden wins presidency but struggles with these voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden may have crossed the Electoral College threshold to win the 2020 presidential race – but he did so amid a shift in demographics that failed to deliver the landslide victory Democrats had hoped for.

Hispanic voters in particular increasingly broke for President Donald Trump, according to preliminary data from the Fox News Voter Analysis. The nationwide survey of more than 100,000 voters was conducted for Fox News by the NORC at the University of Chicago, an independent, nonpartisan research center.

As the votes were counted, it became apparent that Biden was underperforming former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s margins in heavily Hispanic precincts in Florida, which President Trump won.

Nationally, Biden garnered support from 63% of voters who identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to the survey, down from Clinton’s 66% in 2016 (according to Pew Research Center validated voter data). At the same time, Trump improved to 35% of the Hispanic vote, up from 28% four years ago.

But in the Sunshine State, home to many Cuban and Venezuelan Americans who have a low opinion of socialist governments, just 54 percent backed Biden.

And Cuban Americans favored Trump over Biden 51% to 47%, the survey found.

The shortcomings prompted New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to note that Democrats have known about their vulnerabilities among Latinos “for a long, long time.”

The New York Post’s editorial board lambasted her over the tweet, writing: “So she diagnoses the problem — does she realize she’s the cause?”

But Trump’s climb among Hispanics was more than offset by Biden’s slight gain in support among White voters. Trump beat Biden among White voters by 12 points – down from his 15-point advantage in 2016.

And although White evangelical Christians widely backed the president (81%), he also had an advantage among other Christian voters: Among Protestants and Christians of other denominations, 59% supported Trump’s reelection compared to 39% who were in support of Biden.

The former vice president also failed to attract a majority of his fellow Roman Catholics.

Some 49% of Catholics supported the former vice president, who is Catholic himself, up from Clinton’s 44%. President Trump, a longtime Presbyterian who late last month said he now considers himself a nondenominational Christian, garnered 50% of support among Catholic voters, down from 52% in 2016.

And Biden, who will become only the second Catholic U.S. president after John F. Kennedy, lost among White Catholics by a 15-point margin. However, that’s better than Clinton's 33-point deficit among White Catholics four years ago.

President Trump also appeared to have made slight gains among rural voters, 60% of whom said they voted for his reelection. Trump won 59% of the rural vote in 2016.

In some areas, Biden made gains over Clinton’s performance – notably among White voters, seniors and suburban women.

Fifty-nine percent of suburban women backed Biden compared to 52% for Clinton in 2016. Biden also won 48% among voters ages 65 and over, improving on Clinton’s 44 percent. And 43% of White voters supported Biden, up from 39% for Clinton.