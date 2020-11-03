Biden visits son Beau's grave, attends church on Election Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden attended church and visited late son Beau's grave on Election Day -- but had a bit of a slip-up when introducing his granddaughters to a crowd.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made the visit in Wilmington, Del., with Beau's daughter Natalie and his other son Hunter's daughter Finnegan. Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015, was buried at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Delaware.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

The Democratic nominee also appeared in Philadelphia, Pa., where he made an awkward introduction for one of his granddaughters.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

“This is my son, Beau Biden, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware, this is my granddaughter Natalie — no wait, I’ve got the wrong one. This is Natalie, this is Beau’s daughter,” he said.

Biden is in Delaware spending election night with his family.