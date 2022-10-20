Biden’s ‘official’ trips as president land him in places with tight campaign races too

President Biden’s official White House trips in recent weeks have been scheduled on the same days and in the same states as political events.

Many of Biden's recent official events have featured presidential speeches touting his achievements.

DEMS WORRIED ABOUT CRUCIAL MIDTERM PICKUPS AFTER DSCC, SENATE MAJORITY PAC'S LACK OF INVOLVEMENT IN KEY RACES

Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania Thursday is the latest hybrid trip. The president traveled to Pittsburgh to deliver a speech on infrastructure, then left for Philadelphia for a reception with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who faces a tight race against Republican Mehmet Oz.

The White House told Fox News Digital that each aspect of the trip is funded separately.

Biden on Oct. 6 spoke at an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tagging along were two New York House Democrats in tight races, Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.

Biden’s West Coast trip last week placed official events in the same region, a cross-continent flight from Washington, though not always the same state as political gatherings. The president flew to Colorado on Oct. 12 to deliver a speech on conservation efforts, then flew to Los Angeles, where he had an event with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee the next day. This back and forth continued on October 14 when he delivered a speech on the economy in Orange County and then flew to Oregon, where he attended an event with Democrats in the state later that night. The next day, he delivered a speech in Oregon on infrastructure, then attended a reception for Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek, who is in a historically tight race in the largely blue state.

FETTERMAN'S MEDICAL REPORT WRITTEN BY DOCTOR WHO CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $1,300 TO HIS CAMPAIGN: PUBLIC RECORDS

All of Biden's recent predecessors, Republican and Democrat, have finessed their schedules in a similar manner.

This was also the case on September 14 in Detroit, where Biden flew to deliver a speech on electric vehicles, which was followed by a reception with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee the same day. Two days prior to that, Biden flew to Boston, where he delivered a speech on infrastructure at Logan National Airport, then headed to a Democratic National Committee event at a donor’s house in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden flew to Milwaukee to deliver a Labor Day speech along with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, then traveled with him for an event with the United Steelworkers in Pennsylvania the same day. Both Wisconsin, like Pennsylvania, features a tight Senate race, in this case between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes