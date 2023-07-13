Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden stumbles trying to board Air Force One following leaders summit

During his trip, Biden was pressed about the US commitment to NATO

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Biden stumbles on stairs on Air Force One stairs Video

Biden stumbles on stairs on Air Force One stairs

President Biden was walking up the stairs Thursday on the presidential plane en route to the United States from Helsinki, Finland.

President Biden appeared to stumble while going up a flight of stairs to board Air Force One on Thursday.

Biden was boarding the presidential airplane in Helsinki, Finland, where he met with Nordic leaders following a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania. 

Video showed Biden stumble slightly on a stair roughly halfway up and quickly recover in stride before reaching the top of the stairs, where he turned and waved to onlookers on the tarmac at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport.

Since taking office, his mental state has been questioned after a series of gaffes and physical lapses such as trips and falls in public. 

GOP ANTI-WAR FACTION PUSHING TO TANK UKRAINE FUNDING IN DEFENSE SPENDING BILL

President Biden Air Force One

President Joe Biden walks up the steps of Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport in Helsinki, Finland. Biden was returning to Washington after meeting with Nordic leaders in Helsinki and attending the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.  (AP)

Prior to the stumble, Biden assured the other leaders that the U.S. is committed to NATO, given the Russian invasion of Ukraine and criticisms of the group from within the Republican Party. 

"No one can guarantee the future, but this is the best bet anyone could make," he said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Biden said there was support for NATO from the American people, Congress and from both Democrats and Republicans.

"There is no question there's overwhelming support from the American people. There's overwhelming support from the members of the Congress, both House and Senate, in both parties notwithstanding the fact that some extreme elements of one party," he said, referring to Republicans

Biden tangles with reporter over US commitment to NATO Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's tone was much different than when then-President Trump sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki nearly five years ago. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics