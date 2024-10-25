Biden stumbles through event, refers to former Rep. Giffords in past tense: 'nothing wrong with me'

President Biden sparked confusion during a mumbling saga, remarking that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with him as he discussed Sen. Mark Kelly's wife in the past tense.

"I'm Joe Biden, I'm Jill Biden's husband. And God, thank you for the introduction to the Gila Indian River community here… the Gila… nothing wrong with me. The Gila River Indian community for welcoming me today," he said while visiting the Indian Reserve on Friday.

"You know, I say this with all sincerity, this, to me, is the most consequential thing I've ever had the opportunity to do in my whole career as President of the United States," he said. "It's an honor, a genuine honor, to be in this special place on this special day."

Biden offered Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, a shoutout, and then referred to Kelly's wife, former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, D-AZ, in the past tense.

"It is an honor, a genuine honor to be in this special place on this special day," he added. "Thank you to Senator Mark Kelly, a great friend who also was married to an incredible woman [Giffords] who was my friend."

While the former Arizona politician was one of the victims in a 2011 mass shooting that took place in Tucson, she survived the tragic event that claimed six lives.

Following the assassination attempt, she chose to resign from her position.

The 54-year-old is still alive and is married to Sen. Kelly since 2007.

Biden's gaffes include mixing up world leaders with dead people. In Feb. 2024, the president claimed he spoke with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl – who actually died four years earlier.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden's gaffe with Chancellor Kohl, telling the press that it "happens to all of us, and it is common."

"As it relates to the names and what he was trying to say, many people, elected officials, many people, you know, they can misspeak sometimes, right?" she said.

"And so this happens. You know, it happens to all of us and it is common," Jean-Pierre argued. "But I do want to make sure we don't forget what the overall arching kind of theme, what he is trying to say about our leadership on the global stage."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.