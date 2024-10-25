Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden stumbles through event, refers to former Rep. Giffords in past tense: 'nothing wrong with me'

President Biden remarked that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with him while speaking at an Arizona rally

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Biden sparks confusion during mumbling saga: 'Nothing wrong with me' Video

Biden sparks confusion during mumbling saga: 'Nothing wrong with me'

President Biden spoke at the Gila River Indian Community on Friday, Oct. 25.

President Biden sparked confusion during a mumbling saga, remarking that there was ‘nothing wrong’ with him as he discussed Sen. Mark Kelly's wife in the past tense.

"I'm Joe Biden, I'm Jill Biden's husband. And God, thank you for the introduction to the Gila Indian River community here… the Gila… nothing wrong with me. The Gila River Indian community for welcoming me today," he said while visiting the Indian Reserve on Friday.

"You know, I say this with all sincerity, this, to me, is the most consequential thing I've ever had the opportunity to do in my whole career as President of the United States," he said. "It's an honor, a genuine honor, to be in this special place on this special day."

BIDEN UNDER FIRE ONLINE AGAIN FOR TWICE CONFUSING LIVING EUROPEAN LEADERS WITH DEAD PREDECESSORS IN ONE WEEK 

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden talks briefly with reporters as he departs the White House on October 24, 2024, in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden offered Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ, a shoutout, and then referred to Kelly's wife, former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, D-AZ, in the past tense.

"It is an honor, a genuine honor to be in this special place on this special day," he added. "Thank you to Senator Mark Kelly, a great friend who also was married to an incredible woman [Giffords] who was my friend."

Former US Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband US Senator Mark Kelly

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords speaks at a campaign rally with former US President Barack Obama in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Tucson, Arizona, October 18, 2024.  (REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

While the former Arizona politician was one of the victims in a 2011 mass shooting that took place in Tucson, she survived the tragic event that claimed six lives.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR ADMITTING 'WE CAN'T BE TRUSTED' IN LATEST GAFFE: 'AGREED, JOE'

Following the assassination attempt, she chose to resign from her position.

The 54-year-old is still alive and is married to Sen. Kelly since 2007.

WATCH:

White House defends Biden's dead people gaffes: 'It happens' Video

Biden's gaffes include mixing up world leaders with dead people. In Feb. 2024, the president claimed he spoke with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl – who actually died four years earlier.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Biden's gaffe with Chancellor Kohl, telling the press that it "happens to all of us, and it is common." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"As it relates to the names and what he was trying to say, many people, elected officials, many people, you know, they can misspeak sometimes, right?" she said. 

"And so this happens. You know, it happens to all of us and it is common," Jean-Pierre argued. "But I do want to make sure we don't forget what the overall arching kind of theme, what he is trying to say about our leadership on the global stage." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics