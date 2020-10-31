Gabrielle Giffords is a former Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona and co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence. She survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 that took the lives of six people.
Gabrielle Giffords
