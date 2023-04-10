Biden spotted with son Hunter at White House Easter Egg Roll as investigations heat up

President Biden was spotted with his embattled son Hunter Biden during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, as dual federal investigations into the Biden family heat up.

Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, and their son, Beau, arrived at the White House Sunday night after landing at Fort McNair aboard Marine One. Hunter was photographed with his father mingling with visitors on the South Lawn of the White House.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware launched a criminal investigation into Hunter's business and tax dealings in 2018, and it is still ongoing. Meanwhile, House Republicans have launched their own investigation into Hunter's business deals and any potential involvement by President Biden.

Hunter, who has adamantly denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with a crime related to the investigation. The president has maintained he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings.

