Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says I-95 repair is top priority for government; Dem governor says it can be done within two weeks

'There's no more important project in the country right now as far as I'm concerned,' Biden said of repairing I-95

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
President Biden delivers remarks after touring damage from I-95 collapse Video

President Biden delivers remarks after touring damage from I-95 collapse

President Biden on Saturday pledged the federal government's full support for reconstruction efforts in Pennsylvania after I-95 collapsed last weekend following a tanker truck fire. 

President Biden on Saturday pledged the federal government's full support for reconstruction efforts in Pennsylvania after a portion of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia collapsed last weekend.

The president delivered remarks at the Philadelphia airport after taking an aerial tour of the damage on I-95, where a tanker truck caught fire below an overpass causing the collapse last weekend. A delegation of Pennsylvania officials was with the president, including Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., who represents the Philadelphia area. 

"I want to say that we're with you. We're going to stay with you until this is rebuilt, until it's totally finished," Biden said. 

"There's no more important project in the country right now as far as I'm concerned."

PHILADELPHIA I-95 COLLAPSE: HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT WRECKAGE SITE, FAMILY IDS TRUCK DRIVER

President Biden is surrounded by Pennsylvania officials as he watches live footage of I-95 construction

President Biden watches live footage of a portion of Interstate 95 being rebuilt June 17, 2023 after a collapse in Philadelphia. Biden pledged the federal government's full support for reconstruction efforts after the disaster.  (Julia Nikhinson/AFP via Getty Images)

The collapse is snarling traffic in Philadelphia as the summer travel season starts, upending hundreds of thousands of morning commutes, disrupting countless businesses and forcing trucking companies to find different routes.

VIDEO CAPTURES DIP IN ROAD MOMENTS BEFORE PHILADELPHIA I-95 COLLAPSE

One body was pulled from the wreckage. The resulting fire caused the collapse of the northbound lanes of I-95. The southbound lanes were compromised by the heat from the fire, authorities say. 

Construction crews began work on building a temporary roadway after debris from the collapse was demolished days ahead of schedule, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. 

I-95 collapse

All lanes of I-95 were closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits early Sunday due to a fire and subsequent road collapse, officials said. Human remains have been found at the site, authorities said Monday.  (Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)

Biden praised those who worked quickly to clear debris and said $3 million in federal emergency funds were immediately made available to offset the cost of repairs. 

"This is just a down payment," Biden said. "We'll be getting a lot more federal funding out the door in the coming weeks." 

PHILADELPHIA I-95 COLLAPSE: GOV SHAPIRO SAYS 1 PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED IN VEHICLE; BIDEN BRIEFED ON DISASTER

Shapiro said Saturday that, with assistance from the federal government, I-95 will be reopened within the next two weeks. 

"We are going to get traffic moving again thanks to the extraordinary work that is going on here by these union trade workers," Shapiro said. 

I-95 overpass collapse

Fire crews were working on a portion of I-95 in North Philadelphia that collapsed during a large fire early Sunday. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Fetterman spoke as well, comparing the moment to when he and Biden visited a collapsed bridge in western Pennsylvania last year. 

"He promised to make sure that any resources that they needed and any help and support — and guess what? And guess what? That bridge was rebuilt less than a year well, well in front of time and again," the senator said. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said the federal government will reimburse Pennsylvania "100%" of the costs during the first 200 days of reconstruction and 90% afterward. The president said more than 150,000 vehicles use I-95 daily, including 14,000 trucks. 

"It's critical to our economy. It's critical to our quality of life," Biden said. "We're going to continue to do everything within our power to get this back open as quickly and easily as possible, not leaving until it's done."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics