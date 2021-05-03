Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Biden quadruples refugee cap to 62,500 following Democratic outcry

Prominent Dems had accused Biden of moving too slowly to reverse Trump-era refugee policies

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
close
Dr. Siegel: Biden wearing mask outside sends wrong message to vaccine skepticsVideo

Dr. Siegel: Biden wearing mask outside sends wrong message to vaccine skeptics

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to President Joe Biden wearing a mask outside despite being vaccinated and addresses record-breaking COVID-19 cases in India.

President Biden increased the limit of refugee admissions to 62,500 for this fiscal year on Monday following intense pressure from fellow Democrats.

Biden increased the refugee cap just weeks after he announced his intent to maintain a 15,000 refugee cap first imposed by former President Donald Trump. The initial limit drew outrage from prominent Democrats who accused Biden of moving too slowly to reverse Trump-era refugee entry policies.

"This erases the historically low number set by the previous administration of 15,000, which did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees," Biden said in a statement. "The new admissions cap will also reinforce efforts that are already underway to expand the United States’ capacity to admit refugees, so that we can reach the goal of 125,000 refugee admissions that I intend to set for the coming fiscal year."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

 

 

-

More from Politics