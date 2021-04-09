Biden orders study on 'size' of Supreme Court, other possible changes amid liberal court-packing push

President Biden will issue an executive order Friday to form a commission to study reforms to the United States Supreme Court.

Biden, under pressure from liberals to expand the size of the high court, promised to create the commission during a "60 Minutes" interview back in October in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.

The 36-member commission will be bipartisan and will hold public meetings to evaluate court reforms. The new panel will have 180 days from the first meeting to complete its report of recommendations.

While court-packing -- or expanding the number of justices beyond nine -- has been the most high-profile court reform debated, Biden's executive order seeks to look at other judicial changes, including the lifetime appointment of justices.

According to the White House, the commission will look into "the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices."

Biden picked two chairs to lead the commission: New York University School of Law professor Bob Bauer, the former White House Counsel under former President Barack Obama and Yale Law School Professor Cristina Rodriguez, a former Justice Department official and clerk to former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.