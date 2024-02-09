Expand / Collapse search
Biden official claims special counsel report was 'Comey moment'

The anonymous official speculated that Special Counsel Robert Hur put 'his thumb on the scale during an election season'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
An unidentified Biden official compared Special Counsel Robert Hur's decision not to recommend criminal charges against the president to a similar decision made during investigations into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hur did not recommend charges against President Biden after a monthslong investigation into the president's alleged improper retention of classified records — despite finding "evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

"It felt like a Comey moment for me," the Biden official reportedly told Politico.

BIDEN 'DID NOT REMEMBER WHEN HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT,' WHEN HIS SON BEAU DIED, DURING SPECIAL COUNSEL INTERVIEWS

Biden press conference

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The official was comparing the Biden report to a similar document filed in 2016 by then-FBI Director James Comey.

Comey, investigating whether then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton improperly handled classified document, did not recommend charges despite "evidence of potential violations."

Both investigators cited the unlikelihood of successfully bringing charges against the individuals and the logistical nightmare of making the charges as reason not to act.

NO CHARGES FOR BIDEN AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO IMPROPER HANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

James Comey

U.S. former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey arrives to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, as part of their probes into Comey's 2016 handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RC1B268A80B0)

The Biden official speculated to Politico that Hur pushed his "thumb on the scale during an election season" with his decision.

Biden lashed out Thursday night at reporters following an address where he remained defiant following the release of Hur's damning report, which fueled more questions about his mental acuity.

Biden got into a combative exchange with CNN correspondent MJ Lee, who pressed him on his previous comments urging Americans to "watch me" when he was asked about his age.

Robert Hur delivers remarks

Special Counsel Robert Hur delivers remarks during a ceremony at the Robert F. Kennedy Main Justice Building in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Many [of the] American people have been watching, and they have expressed concerns about your age," Lee said.

"That is your judgment!" Biden shouted at her. "That is your judgment! That is not the judgment of the press."

