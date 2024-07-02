Expand / Collapse search
Biden not in contact with Dem leaders on the Hill, reports say

White House says there has been 'meaningful outreach' between Biden and congressional leaders

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
President Biden has not reached out to Democratic leaders following the disastrous debate performance that has raised questions about his ability to run for re-election, according to reports.

Biden – who suffered a crushing defeat last week in the first presidential debate of the election season – has not made contact with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to NBC. He also reportedly has not spoken directly with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

However, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has made contact with both Schumer and Jeffries following the debate, NBC reports.

BALANCE OF POWER: DEM REP SAYS PEOPLE WILL 'WANT TO TALK ABOUT' BIDEN STATUS ON TICKET AFTER DEBATE

Joe Biden Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey ahead of a campaign fundraising event. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

A White House press official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "there has been meaningful outreach at a senior level" between Biden and the Hill. The press official did not offer any specifics on these internal communications.

The Democratic Party is currently gaming out its strategy for the November election on both the federal and state levels.

Five incumbent Democratic senators are in the most competitive races of the cycle, with nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rating the seats of Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., as "toss ups." 

CONGRESSIONAL DEMS BLAST RULING ON TRUMP IMMUNITY: 'EXTREME RIGHT-WING SUPREME COURT'

Joe Biden

President Biden arrives in the Cross Hall of the White House after addressing the media. (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., are in races considered "Lean Democratic." 

Joe Biden during presidential debate

President Biden attends the debate with former President Trump in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

The National Republican Senatorial Committee was quick to tie the vulnerable Democrats and others running for open seats to Biden, highlighting their past assurances of the president's ability to lead the country for another four years.

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

