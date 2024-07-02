Biden not in contact with Dem leaders on the Hill, reports say

President Biden has not reached out to Democratic leaders following the disastrous debate performance that has raised questions about his ability to run for re-election, according to reports.

Biden – who suffered a crushing defeat last week in the first presidential debate of the election season – has not made contact with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to NBC. He also reportedly has not spoken directly with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

However, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has made contact with both Schumer and Jeffries following the debate, NBC reports.

A White House press official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that "there has been meaningful outreach at a senior level" between Biden and the Hill. The press official did not offer any specifics on these internal communications.

The Democratic Party is currently gaming out its strategy for the November election on both the federal and state levels.

Five incumbent Democratic senators are in the most competitive races of the cycle, with nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rating the seats of Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., as "toss ups."

Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., are in races considered "Lean Democratic."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee was quick to tie the vulnerable Democrats and others running for open seats to Biden, highlighting their past assurances of the president's ability to lead the country for another four years.

