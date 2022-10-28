Biden narrowly leads Trump in hypothetical matchup that few likely voters want to see: poll

A majority of likely U.S. voters do not want to see a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump in 2024, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll.

Approximately 64% of voters do not want Biden to run again in 2024, compared to 26% who do.

Additionally, 68% of poll respondents do not want to see Trump run for a second, non-sequential term in the 2024 presidential election, compared to 27% who would support a decision to run again.

TRUMP HINTS 2024 RUN AT TEXAS RALLY: 'I WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO DO IT AGAIN'

Political parties' internal enthusiasm for a Biden-Trump rematch are similarly strained.

The poll found that 45% of Democrats say they would like Biden to run again in the next presidential election, compared to 43% who say they do not want him to run.

Of GOP voters, 56% said they would like to see Trump run in 2024, while 39% said they would not.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAED TRUMP. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters via cellphone and landline.

The polling took place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 24 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the speculative polling from media and politicos, neither Biden nor Trump has declared themselves a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The former president's popularity has dipped in Iowa, a state he won in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, though he is still favored over President Biden.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Wednesday, 52% of Iowans said their views on Trump are "very unfavorable" or "mostly unfavorable," just one point shy of the rate he secured to win the state’s six electoral college votes in 2020.