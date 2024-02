Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump is demanding that President Biden take a cognitive exam to prove his mental capacity for re-election.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday via his proprietary social media platform, Truth Social.

"Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions," Trump wrote. "I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!)."

"All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!" the former president added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday defended President Biden not taking a cognitive test as part of his physical exam, arguing that the demands of the job prove he does not need one.

"If you look at what a clinical cognitive test is – actually what it does – it is a 15-minute appointment that is administered by someone who, most of the time, people don’t actually know," Jean-Pierre said.

A reporter asked why a cognitive test was not included in the president’s physical exam this week, given the recent scrutiny he has received over major gaffes that raised questions about his mental fitness.

Jean-Pierre said Biden’s doctor felt it was unnecessary and added that "folks need to understand that the president passes a cognitive test every day."

"You think about the job growth, you think about the record small business action, you think about the bloom in that particular space of 16 million more small businesses have been created. You think about delivering historic investment that has been done by a president who has to deal with these issues every day, again, on a granular level and so his doctor, including the neurologist, do not believe that he needs one," Jean-Pierre said.

In a release from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, Biden was declared fit to "successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

"President Biden is a healthy, active 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the release said.

