Biden mocks Trump campaign with tweet touting 'earpiece and performance enhancers' ahead of debate

Joe Biden had some fun at the expense of the Trump campaign after a lengthy exchange about proposed debate rules ahead of the first showdown between the Democratic nominee and President Trump.

In a rather bizarre back and forth, the Trump team alleged that Biden team initially agreed to allow a third party to inspect the ears of both candidates to detect any use of electronic devices or transmitters and reversed on the new rule. The Trump campaign also claimed the Biden campaign requested breaks after every 30 minutes of the debate, something the Trump team says it rejected.

This followed President Trump's repeated calls for Biden to take a drug test after his previous unsubstantiated suggestion that the former VP was on performance enhancers during his final primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after rockier debate performances prior.

NO HANDSHAKES BETWEEN BIDEN AND TRUMP AT DEBATE

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign denied that it had ever requested breaks during the debate and called the suggestion that Biden would wear an earpiece "ridiculous." The Biden team went even further and claimed that President Trump had urged debate moderator, "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, to not mention the over 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, something the Trump campaign also fiercely denied.

On Tuesday evening, just hours before the debate, the Democratic candidate offered a tongue-in-cheek confirmation that he will be using an "earpiece and performance enhancers."

"It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden tweeted with a photograph of iPhone earbuds and a pint of Jeni's ice cream.

The debate – the first of three between Biden and Trump -- kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday and is being hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The showdown’s being moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.