Joe Biden
Published

Biden to meet virtually with baby formula manufacturers amid nationwide shortage

President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the baby formula shortage

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Baby formula shortage is 'huge issue' for family that requires medical-grade formula Video

Baby formula shortage is 'huge issue' for family that requires medical-grade formula

Alexa Beichler explains the impact of the baby formula shortage on her children as the out-of-stock rate jumped to 70%.

President Biden will meet virtually with baby formula manufacturers Wednesday afternoon amid a nationwide shortage of the product, according to the White House. 

The president is expected to discuss his administration’s efforts to accelerate formula production and imports through Operation Fly Formula

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas

Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula at a CVS store in San Antonio, Texas (REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal)

The U.S. has been dealing with a baby formula shortage due to a February recall and pandemic-related supply chain issues, prompting President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the necessary supplies for baby formula production. 

Global companies that make baby formula have delivered their products to the U.S. after health regulators relaxed import policies to address the shortage. 

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE NOT A PROBLEM IN MEXICO, PARENTS SAY

Under Operation Fly Formula, infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards is imported from overseas manufacturers and delivered to hospitals and retailers in the United States. 

Many parents in the U.S. rely on baby formula. Overall, 26% of mothers in the U.S. breastfeed their babies. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

