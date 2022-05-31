Biden to meet virtually with baby formula manufacturers amid nationwide shortage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will meet virtually with baby formula manufacturers Wednesday afternoon amid a nationwide shortage of the product, according to the White House.

The president is expected to discuss his administration’s efforts to accelerate formula production and imports through Operation Fly Formula.

The U.S. has been dealing with a baby formula shortage due to a February recall and pandemic-related supply chain issues, prompting President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the necessary supplies for baby formula production.

Global companies that make baby formula have delivered their products to the U.S. after health regulators relaxed import policies to address the shortage.

Under Operation Fly Formula, infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards is imported from overseas manufacturers and delivered to hospitals and retailers in the United States.

Many parents in the U.S. rely on baby formula. Overall, 26% of mothers in the U.S. breastfeed their babies.

