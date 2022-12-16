Biden to jet back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then fly back home

President Biden will travel to from his home state of Delaware to the White House Friday afternoon before turning around and heading back to Delaware later this evening, according to his public schedule.

The president, who flew to Delaware Thursday, is scheduled to participate in a town hall with veterans at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center near New Castle. Then he will take Air Force One to Washington, D.C., for "internal meetings and more holiday receptions," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.

At 8:55 p.m., the president will fly back to Delaware for the weekend.

These back-and-forth flights on Air Force One are racking up a hefty bill for taxpayers. Biden's trips home to Delaware and back to Washington have cost at least $11 million since he took office in January 2021, a Fox News Digital analysis conducted by former CBS correspondent Mark Knoller found.

As of Nov. 18, Biden has made 57 trips to Delaware, spanning all or part of 185 days. The trips require taxpayer dollars to fund costs associated with the use of either Air Force One or Marine One, as well as security costs for the Secret Service. The president spends time in Delaware at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.

The analysis found Biden has made at least 101 flights between the White House or Joint Base Andrews and Delaware — 71 flights using Marine One and 30 using Air Force One.

As a senator from 1973 to 2009, Biden would take Amtrak from Delaware to Washington, D.C., every day that the Senate was in session — a habit that earned him the nickname "Amtrak Joe." He claims his travel included 8,200 round trips and more than 2 million miles. The ticket for much of that time from Delaware to Washington and back was less than $100.

However, as president, Biden's predilection for spending as much time in Delaware as possible is costing taxpayers well more than $200,000 roundtrip.

Former President Trump faced criticism for his regular, expensive travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Knoller’s data show that Biden travels home more often, though the hop from Washington to Delaware is shorter than Trump's trips to Florida or New Jersey.

Saturday will mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Biden's first wife, Neilia, and baby daughter, Naomi, who perished in a car accident on Dec. 18, 1972. Biden often visits the graves of his family members when he returns home, including on the anniversary of their deaths.

Fox News' Patrick Hauf contributed tot his report.