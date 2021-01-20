Social distancing guidelines flouted at Biden inauguration

The ceremony for the inauguration of President Biden was sparsely attended due to concerns over coronavirus, but the notable figures who were there did not always appear to follow social distancing guidelines.

While attendees, including former presidents and first ladies, wore face masks, they did not always stay six feet apart and in a number of cases were seen high-fiving, hugging or otherwise in close contact.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seen in close contact with each other and others. Biden has received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, while Harris has received a first dose.

Former President Donald Trump was criticized after an event at the White House Rose Garden announcing the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, although that event lacked spacing between seats and many in attendance lacked face masks. Several officials, including Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 after that event.