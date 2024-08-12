Biden has another light schedule this week with 5 months until term ends

President Biden has a lax schedule this week as he appears to coast toward the end of his term as Vice President Kamala Harris takes the helm.

Biden will arrive back in Washington, D.C., Monday morning after spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He was pictured sunbathing with his family over the weekend.

The president has no public events on his schedule for Monday, and he has just two for the entire week. That is one more than he had last week. He will appear at a Cancer Moonshot event on Tuesday in New Orleans, and then he will appear at a campaign rally for Harris on Thursday in Maryland.

Biden is expected to highlight the administration's efforts to lower costs for Americans, which has been a sticking point for Harris' campaign.

The president has no public events scheduled for Wednesday or Friday, and he will retire to the presidential retreat in Camp David for the weekend, according to his schedule.

Biden's lax schedule comes as there is no shortage of global events requiring U.S. leadership. Israel remains on the brink of war with Iran and its terrorist proxies. Iran has goaded Israel with rocket attacks by Hezbollah in recent weeks, and Hamas has refused to move forward with cease-fire talks.

Biden said achieving a cease-fire agreement before leaving office was his top priority after announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden has also made no comment on Team USA's dominant performance at the Paris Olympics, which wrapped up this weekend.

Biden's only major news-making event in recent days was an interview with CBS that aired on Sunday. In the conversation with host Bob Costa, Biden revealed the extent of Democratic pressure that forced him out of the race.

"A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic, you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say -why did - and I thought it’d be a real distraction," Biden told Costa.

Biden announced at the end of July that he would be bowing out of the presidential race and quickly endorsed Vice President Harris. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats reportedly called on Biden to drop out in private in the weeks following his first debate with former President Trump.

"The polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, it would have been down to the wire," Biden added.