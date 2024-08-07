Biden's upcoming Sunday sit-down interview first since exiting 2024 race: 'Happy to do it,' White House says

President Biden sat down for an interview with CBS News political reporter Robert Costa that will air Sunday, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden recorded the sit-down interview with Costa for "CBS Sunday Morning," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"The president has always said he wants to do interviews, speak directly to the American people," she said. "He was happy to do it."

Biden did sit-down interviews with NBC's Lester Holt and ABC's George Stephanopoulos following his disastrous June debate with former President Trump that left many of his supporters dissatisfied.

The White House did not specify what was discussed during Biden's one-on-one with Costa. Potential topics could include Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, U.S. aid to Israel, and the potential for a wider conflict in the region as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran.

Biden has been out of the public eye in recent days.

On Tuesday, when Fox News correspondent David Spunt asked the White House why the American people have not heard directly from the president this week, to which Jean-Pierre said, "We just put out two readouts today."

"Can we expect to see him this week? Because I know you guys have been putting out the schedule. You know, we've been getting it the night before," Spunt asked Jean-Pierre during Tuesday's press briefing.

"So we are in a different time," Jean-Pierre responded, "as I've said many times before, and you will get to see the president, that I can say. Look, it is certainly the president's priority, to make sure that we do everything that we can, to protect our national security , right?"

On Wednesday, Jean-Pierre addressed how Biden is spending his days.

"He's made several head-of-state calls this past couple of days as it relates to de-escalting the tension in the Middle East, and he has been meeting with his senior team," she said.