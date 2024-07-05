Expand / Collapse search
Biden had post-debate 'verbal check-in' with his doctor: White House

'It wasn't a medical exam or a physical,' KJP tells reporters aboard Air Force One

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Biden tells White House audience he's 'not going anywhere' Video

Biden tells White House audience he's 'not going anywhere'

President Biden told the audience at his Fourth of July celebration on the White House's South Lawn that he is "not going anywhere." (CREDIT: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

President Joe Biden, 81, had a post-debate "verbal check-in" with his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, despite telling reporters that Biden had not had any recent medical exams earlier this week.

"He did have a short verbal check-in in the recent days about his cold, it wasn't a medical exam or a physical," Jean-Pierre said. "It was a conversation, and his doctor didn't think an examination was necessary."

Jean-Pierre added that the doctor's call was "not unusual" and that Biden has a 24/7 medical unit that travels with him. 

NEWSOM DOUBLES DOWN ON SUPPORT FOR BIDEN IN MICHIGAN: ‘I BELIEVE IN HIS CHARACTER’

President Joe Biden with shades on walking on White House lawn

President Joe Biden was mocked on social media for appearing confused during the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony this weekend. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"That is not because of just this president, because it's all presidents and it is a very different experience than what we understand that the American people experience," she said. 

After Biden reportedly told Democratic governors during a private meeting at the White House this week that he doesn't get enough sleep and has to cut off working after 8 p.m., Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard the Air Force One flight to a Wisconsin rally that Biden "is human" and is taking "a balanced approach."

"He is human, just like we all are," she said. "But it is a 24/7 job. It is 365 days – that doesn't change."

TOP 3 THINGS BIDEN HAS TO NAIL IN HIS PRIMETIME INTERVIEW: EXPERTS

Biden left, to be interviewed by George Stephanopoulos, right

President Biden will sit down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos for a pre-taped interview on Friday. (Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre's comments come just hours before Biden's pre-recorded ABC interview with former Democratic operative George Stephanopoulos airs. Biden will be vying to dispel age-related health concerns among his base and middle-ground voters. 

Jean-Pierre was pressed about the president's health during a press briefing on Wednesday and explicitly told reporters that Biden has not had any medical exams since his last annual physical in February. 

"Has the president had any medical exams since his last annual physical in February?" CNN's Min Jung "MJ" Lee asked.

BIDEN SEEMINGLY CONTRADICTS WH AFTER PRESS SECRETARY SAYS PRESIDENT DID NOT HAVE MEDICAL EXAM AFTER DEBATE

left-right split: Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently admitted that President Joe Biden had a "bad night" during last Thursday's debate. (Getty Images)

"And got – and we were able to talk to the – to his doctor about that, and that is a no," Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the 81-year-old president had not received any kind of medical exam.

"He hasn’t had any kind of medical exam?" Jung said.

"No," Jean-Pierre replied.

