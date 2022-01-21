Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden goes over the top praising Kamala Harris: 'I love you'

Harris has received criticism over her handling of a number of issues, including the border crisis

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Kamala Harris staff exodus continues as her approval rating plummets

Kamala Harris staff exodus continues as her approval rating plummets

West Point graduate Jeremy Hunt reacts to claims of a toxic work environment from VP Harris' former staffers.

President Biden Friday put on full display admiration for "partner" Vice President Kamala Harris claiming he could not imagine having anyone else serve by his side as questions about her performance grow.

Biden's praise for Kamala came as the two of them delivered remarks at a virtual Democratic National Committee grassroots event on Friday.

President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, prior to his signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, prior to his signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BIDEN COMMITS TO HARRIS AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

"Hi, Kamala. I love you," Biden said as he opened his remarks. "You always have my back. You’re really amazing. You’re the best partner I could imagine."

"I do," Harris responded.

The exchange was highlighted by the DNC on social media, with the account writing, "What a team."

Biden's cheerful confidence in Harris comes just days after he suggested he will run for reelection in 2024 and that Harris would, once again, serve as his running mate.

"She's going to be my running mate," Biden told reporters on Wednesday when he was asked if he could commit to Harris being his 2024 running mate. "I think she's doing a good job."

The vice president has been the subject of negative media attention in recent months, with one report indicating some members of her staff have become demoralized amid what they said was an unhealthy and dysfunctional work environment.

Several individuals who worked under Harris' leadership have departed from her office or announced plans to depart soon.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris prior to speaking about voting rights in Atlanta, GA, on January, 11, 2022 United States.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris prior to speaking about voting rights in Atlanta, GA, on January, 11, 2022 United States. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ashley Etienne, Harris' former communications director, announced in November that she would be leaving her post in December. Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders resigned last month. Others have left as well.

The initial departures came as the vice president's approval numbers continued to fall amid of string of gaffes during her first year in office.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a joint news conference with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a joint news conference with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Harris has faced criticism over her inability to perform on tasks given to her by Biden, including the border crisis. Last March, Biden selected Harris to help lead the administration's response to the southern border crisis by tackling the "root causes" of migration.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

