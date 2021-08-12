Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gretchen Whitmer
Published

Biden gaffe: President calls Michigan’s Whitmer ‘Jennifer’ at White House event, report says

It wasn't the first time someone had gotten the governor's name wrong

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Governor who?

In 2020, when Joe Biden was running for president, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was reportedly close to becoming Biden’s running mate.

On Wednesday at the White House, Biden couldn’t remember her name.

The president referred to the Democrat as "Jennifer," according to a report.

WHITE HOUSE APPEARS TO SCRUB BIDEN GAFFE FROM TRANSCRIPT AFTER CALLING AFGHAN PRESIDENT WRONG NAME

"Thank you, Jennifer, for what you’ve done," Biden told Whitmer during an online meeting about the Democrats’ $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to the Detroit Free Press. Biden was returning a compliment after Whitmer had thanked him for leading the effort to get the bill passed, the report said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Earlier this month, Biden only pretended to forget the name of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, referring to him as "Governor who?" after DeSantis criticized Biden over possible federal mandates on the coronavirus.

It wasn’t the first time Whitmer had been called "Jennifer" at a public event, the Free Press reported.

When Whitmer was running for governor in 2018, her Republican opponent, former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette had gotten her name wrong during a debate – and Whitmer didn’t like it, the report said.

"Learn my name," Whitmer snapped at Schuette, according to the report.

Both Schuette and Biden may have temporarily confused Whitmer with Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat who served as Michigan’s governor from 2003 to 2011, the Free Press reported.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm served as Michigan's governor from 2009 to 2011. (Getty Images)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm served as Michigan's governor from 2009 to 2011. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Granholm now serves in Biden’s cabinet, as energy secretary.

Earlier in 2020, Whitmer also took offense when then-President Trump seemed to forget Whitmer’s name, calling her instead, "that woman from Michigan."

Whitmer retaliated in part by wearing a "That Woman From Michigan" shirt during an appearance on Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show."

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

More from Politics