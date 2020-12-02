Biden should pull off executive order 'blitz' before people can react, leftists say

Some on the left are suggesting President-elect Joe Biden should sign executive orders and ram through policies as soon as possible -- before the media can fully cover things and give leeway for backlash.

Vox political and environmental blogger David Roberts wrote in a Tuesday article that Biden should take page from President Trump's playbook and "blitz," or "do everything at once."

"The only thing Biden will have real control over is his administration and what it does. And his North Star, his organizing principle, should be doing as much good on as many fronts as fast as possible. Blitz," Roberts wrote.

Vox founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein shared Roberts' article on Twitter, saying he agreed with the suggestion.

"I agree with this. The Biden administration needs to resist clever theories about sequencing," Klein wrote. "They need, to the fullest extent possible, to blitz, just flood the zone with executive action."

Roberts says that because Republicans will "wage full-on war on Biden from the second he takes office," "generate fake conspiracies and controversies" and accuse Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris of socialism -- since people in "rural areas" are "completely captured by right-wing media" -- Biden should act as quickly as possible to start overturning Trump-era policies and pass new legislation.

"The administration should staff up as rapidly as possible with ambitious young progressives and tell every single civil servant that the next two years are going to be a full sprint. Start immediately rewriting and reimplementing the environmental, public health, and worker safety regulations Trump has weakened. Reverse his immigration policies. Drop his lawsuits," Roberts wrote.

Trump has done his own fair share of blitzing since he took office in January of 2017. During his first 99 days in office, the president signed 30 executive orders and 28 bills into law, including 13 of that rolled back Obama-era regulations -- more than any other president -- and approved a new Supreme Court justice.

