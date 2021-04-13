Biden doesn't agree with Tlaib's call for ending policing, Psaki says: 'Not the president's view'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki made clear on Tuesday that President Biden does not feel the same way as Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., when it comes to police following the death of Daunte Wright.

After Wright was shot by an officer in a Minneapolis suburb, Tlaib tweeted, "No more policing, incarceration, and militarization," claiming that police in the U.S. cannot be reformed and that what happened to Wright "wasn't an accident" because of the "intentionally racist" nature of American policing.

"That's not the president's view," Psaki said. "The president's view is that there are necessary outdated reforms that should be put in place, that there is accountability that needs to happen, that the loss of life is far too high, that these families are suffering around the country, that the Black community is exhausted from the ongoing threats they feel."

Psaki went on to say that Biden believes in using legislation, specifically the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which "can put many of these necessary reforms in place." She also said Biden believes that it is important for communities to rebuild trust "to get to a better place."

Psaki had earlier mentioned that the Biden administration believes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has "a lot of the components that will help rebuild the trust" and put reforms in place, but recognized that the bill could see changes reflecting ongoing talks between Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., similarly supported reform and touted the George Floyd bill when asked about Tlaib's tweet.

"Look, we all know we have to root out systemic bias in law enforcement and we feel the best way to do that is the Justice in Policing Act," Schumer said, adding that he will put the bill on the Senate floor for a vote.