Biden suggests delayed impeachment timeline may be 'better'

President Biden on Friday suggested delaying the timeline for President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings might help his administration get up and running faster.

Biden said he wasn’t familiar with the full details of the plan, released by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday, but added that the extra time might be "better."

"The more time we have to get up and running to meet these crises, the better," Biden said.

He rattled off several of his Cabinet nominees that had been or were expected to be imminently approved – including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of Defense Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.

McConnell laid out a pre-trial procedure on Thursday that would effectively delay the proceedings a couple of weeks – with the intent of having the article read on Jan. 28.

However, on Friday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., indicated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., intended to deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday – potentially triggering the process.

Democrats have maintained that the Senate is capable of multitasking – juggling the critical tasks of confirming Biden’s Cabinet nominees, passing COVID-19 relief measures and undertaking the impeachment trial simultaneously.

The newly-minted president on Friday conveyed a sense of urgency regarding the need to act immediately to stem and alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases throughout the U.S. surges.

He spoke about his two-pronged legislative approach, which ideally includes near-term relief in the form of additional stimulus payments, extended unemployment benefits and rental assistance, and long-term relief that takes the shape of investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, research, and design and innovation.

Biden signed a pair of executive orders on Friday aimed at providing financial relief to millions of American households. The first would ask the Department of Agriculture to consider expanding access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to address a growing hunger crisis.

The second would allow workers to turn down jobs that jeopardize their health, while remaining eligible for unemployment insurance. It would also require that federal contractors pay $15 per hour, at least, in addition to offering other benefits.