Biden declares victory, says he is 'honored and humbled' to be elected president

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday declared victory after a long and hostile campaign between him and President Trump, saying that he is "honored and humbled" to be chosen by the American people as their 46th president.

The Fox News Decision Desk has projected that Biden surpassed 270 electoral votes, the number needed to win the presidency. Projections Saturday morning for Biden victories in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him over the top.

Joe Biden, who has spent almost a half-century in Washington, D.C., joins rarified air in a group of men who have been both the vice president and the president, which includes Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America."

BIDEN WINDS PRESIDENCY, TRUMP DENIED SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE, FOX NEWS PROJECTS

Biden added: "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together."

Biden also tweeted Saturday declaring victory.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Despite the fact Biden is now the president-elect, President Trump's campaign has said that he will not concede the presidency, at least at this point.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," a statement from Trump read. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign has already made a number of fraud accusations in multiple states and said it plans to call for a recount in Wisconsin, one of the states that the Fox News Decision Desk projects for Biden.

But with the margins Biden has built in states including Pennsylvania and Nevada, both of which the Fox News Decision Desk has called for him, it will be extraordinarily difficult if not impossible for enough votes to be found fraudulent or disqualified to erase Biden's leads. The Trump campaign has not shown evidence of inconsistencies even coming close to approaching the kind of volume that would be needed to erase leads that Biden holds.

Vice president-elect Harris will be the first woman and the first person of color to hold that office. Biden is the oldest person ever elected to the office of the president.