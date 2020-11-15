Biden advisers differ on national coronavirus lockdown, as one calls it 'measure of last resort'

The co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, described lockdowns Sunday as "a measure of last resort," countering comments last week by another task force member

"That’s a measure of last resort," Murthy said on "Fox News Sunday." "The way we think about lockdowns, I think, is different now than it was in the spring. In the spring, when we didn’t know a lot about COVID, we responded in a sense with an on-off switch. We just shut things down because we didn’t know exactly how this was spreading and where it was spreading.

"We've learned a lot more since then that tells us that the better way to think about the safety restrictions is more as a dial that we turn up and down depending on severity."

BIDEN PREACHES UNITY, PROMISES TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN FIRST SPEECH AS PRESIDENT-ELECT

"We’ve got to approach this with the precision of a scalpel, rather than the blunt force of an axe," he added.

Murthy’s comments come after Dr. Michael Osterholm, another Biden adviser, floated the idea of another four- to six-week nationwide lockdown should COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county as they have over the past several weeks.

MODERNA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TRIAL VOLUNTEER DETAILS EXPERIENCE: NOTHING TO FEAR BUT MINOR SIDE EFFECTS

In an interview Thursday evening with ABC News, however, Osterholm walked backed the proposal, saying he has not yet spoken to the incoming administration.

“I’ve never discussed any of this with them,” said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “Nobody’s going to support it. It’s not going to be supported out of the administration. It’s not going to be supported in Congress.”

​​Murthy also discussed coronavrus vaccine allocation as the nation's hopes turn toward the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"The campaign we’re going to have to build to vaccinate enough people to create herd immunity in America will be the most ambitious vaccination campaign, I believe, in our country’s history, and doing that requires people to trust that that vaccine is safe and that it's effective," Murthy said. "Unfortunately, we know from recent polls that a significant number of people are worried that the process of developing the vaccine and proving it may have been politicized, so now the onus is on us to be as transparent as possible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.