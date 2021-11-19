Biden's Supreme Court commission considers term limits for justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A commission appointed by President Biden to consider structural changes to the Supreme Court is holding a public meeting on Friday.

Ahead of that meeting, the bipartisan panel of judicial experts released a set of "discussion materials" that appeared to show the commission's interest in imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices.

And the materials, which can be considered a draft ahead of a final report the commission is scheduled to release next month, also spotlighted "profound disagreement among commissioners" over whether there should be an expansion in the number of high court justices.

The intense speculation of what the commission will propose is the latest chapter in the debate over whether to make fundamental changes to the nation’s highest court.

The move by the Senate Republican majority in 2016 to block then President Obama's Supreme Court's nominee during a presidential election year infuriated Democrats. And last year’s push by the same Senate GOP majority to confirm then President Trump's high court nominee, amid the closing stretches of the 2020 presidential election campaign, further ignited protest on the left.

The confirmation last year of now Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the third Trump nominee to be placed on the Supreme Court, giving the panel a six-to-three conservative majority. While then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn’t embrace calls by progressives to increase the number of justices serving on the Supreme Court, he proposed setting up a commission to study the issue. President Biden created the commission in April.

In recent weeks, progressives have fumed over the commission's apparent lack of support for expanding the number of justices in the Supreme Court.

Friday's meeting, which will be virtually, is scheduled to last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.