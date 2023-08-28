Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Biden claims to have 'literally' convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for Civil Rights Act — at 21 years old

Biden also claimed the feat happened 'before' Thurmond died in 2003

Houston Keene By Houston Keene Fox News
Published
close
Biden claims to have 'literally' convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for civil rights — at 21 years old Video

Biden claims to have 'literally' convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for civil rights — at 21 years old

President Biden claimed on Monday to have "literally, not figuratively" convinced South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act at 21 years old.

President Biden on Monday claimed to have "literally" convinced South Carolina Democrat-turned-Republican Senator Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act — when he was just 21 years old.

Biden made the claim while speaking on the 60th anniversary on the founding of the civil rights legal group, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"Pause for just a moment," Biden said at the White House. "I thought things had changed." 

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE DODGES ON RECOMMENDATION AMERICANS STOP AT TWO BEERS A WEEK

President Joe Biden

President Biden made the claim while speaking on the 60th anniversary on the founding of the civil rights legal group, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"I was able to — literally, not figuratively — talk Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died," the president continued.

"And I thought, ‘well, maybe there’s real progress,'" he added. "But hate never dies, it just hides. It hides under the rocks."

Biden was born on November 20, 1942. The Civil Rights Act passed the Senate on June 19, 1964.

While Thurmond and Biden were contemporaries in the Senate, the president would have been 21 at the time of the landmark legislation's passing — and nowhere near the Senate seat he won at 29 years old.

While Thurmond and Biden were contemporaries in the Senate, the president would have been 21 at the time of the landmark legislation's passing — and nowhere near the Senate seat he won at 29 years old. (AP)

Additionally, Thurmond died in June 2003 — nearly four decades after the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Biden was instrumental in getting Thurmond's vote for the Voting Rights Act, in 1980.

The president's comments came after a 21-year-old White gunman, shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting happened at Kings Road and Canal Street in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday afternoon when an unnamed male entered a Dollar General a little after 1 p.m. armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun, according to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, who added the shooter was wearing a tactical vest.

According to the report, a SWAT team was seen near a Dollar General in the area and working with a potential standoff involving an armed suspect who was barricaded inside the store.

The shooter also killed himself.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace and Adam Sabes contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics