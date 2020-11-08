Biden silent on lack of social distancing, possible 'super spreader' celebrations

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has not addressed concerns that some celebrations of his projected victory may contribute to the spread of coronavirus after his transition team declared Biden will always "listen to science."

Thousands of Americans flooded streets of major cities, including New York City, Washington and Philadelphia, to celebrate Biden ahead of his Saturday night victory speech.

While many were wearing masks, the crowds tended to violate social distancing guidelines that have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden had made fighting the coronavirus a central message in his campaign, saying it would be a top priority in his administration. His campaign declined to hold large-scale campaign rallies and criticized President Trump for bringing thousands of people together for rallies.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

But after footage of the large crowds had been broadcast for hours on major news networks, including Fox News, the former vice president declined to urge people to socially distance.

"Our work begins with getting COVID under control," Biden said in his speech on Saturday night.

FORGET TRADITIONAL ELECTION MAPS — WHAT THE US VOTE REALLY LOOKS LIKE

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on Jan. 20, 2021," he told the primetime viewing audience. "That plan will be built on bedrock science. It will be constructed out of compassion, empathy and concern."

Fox News confirmed Sunday that former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy will be the head of Biden's transition coronavirus task force. Murthy has been acting as an adviser to the campaign.

The CDC on Sunday said that the U.S. added 93,811 more cases and 1,072 more deaths, bringing the totals to 9,808,411 cases and 236,547 deaths.

Biden's speech in Wilmington, Delaware, was drive-in style to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus, but photos of impromptu victory celebrations in other cities showed a lack of social distancing.

Conservative commentator Mark Dice posted a video of people packed together and dancing while wearing masks in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week he was increasing coronavirus restrictions after a spike in cases.

"Who knew Joe Biden would put and end to social distancing so soon?" Dice wrote on Twitter.

CNN host Jake Tapper on Saturday acknowledged the risk of the coronavirus while reporting on the celebrations.

“I hate to be a scold here, but we just had the highest day of infections in the United States," Tapper said. "I believe yesterday was 125,000 Americans with new coronavirus infections. That was the third straight day of more than 100,000 infections. It’s good to see people wearing masks -- although for some of them they’re slipping off their face."

PORTLAND CELEBRATES BIDEN WIN WITH ILLEGAL STREET RACING, CROWDS OUTSIDE ICE CHANTING 'COME OUT AND FIGHT'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quick to call out Biden.

"Where is Joe Biden calling on the massive Super Spreader events held in his name to end?" she wrote on Twitter along with video of crowds celebrating outside the White House.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' inquiry to the Biden campaign was not returned at the time of publication.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, Lucas Manfredi and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.