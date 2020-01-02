Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden announces biggest fundraising haul to date, but still trails Sanders and Buttigieg

Alex Pappas
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday announced his campaign raised $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, making it the best quarterly fundraising report of his campaign.

Still, Biden trails two other Democratic competitors in the fourth quarter fundraising battle: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $34.5 million and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million.

BERNIE SANDERS ANNOUNCES MASSIVE OCTOBER-DECEMBER CAMPAIGN CASH HAUL

In a video posted to Twitter, Biden celebrated the number, thanking his contributors and saying, “You are the energy, so I just wanted to thank you for putting yourself on the line, vouching for me, vouching for the family. I appreciate it a great deal, so thank you.”

BUTTIGIEG HAULS IN $24.7 MILLION IN FINAL THREE MONTHS OF 2019

Biden’s campaign sought to portray the fundraising haul as a demonstration of financial momentum, pointing out in a news release that the campaign has doubled its online fundraising and increased its overall fundraising by 49 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, President Trump's re-election campaign said it raised $46 million in the fourth quarter.

