Biden campaign 'glad' social media cracked down on NY Post, claims it proves ‘allegations are false’

A spokesman for Joe Biden’s campaign said on Thursday he was “glad” Twitter and Facebook censored New York Post articles about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China, adding that the move by the tech giants somehow proved the allegations were false.

Biden campaign national press secretary Jamal Brown made the comments during an interview with Cheddar, Inc. to give his thoughts on Twitter's and Facebook’s decisions to block the spread of the Post article. The report claimed that Hunter had offered to introduce his father to an executive at the energy firm Burisma Holdings, less than a year before a top Ukrainian prosecutor was forced out for looking into the matter.

When asked whether he thought Twitter was right to censor the Post’s reporting, Brown said he was “glad” it made the move.

“I think Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and they’re not true and glad to see social media companies like Twitter taking responsibility to limit misinformation,” Brown said.

The censoring provoked a media frenzy, prompting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to concede that the social media company’s lack of communication over the move was “unacceptable.”

On Thursday, another Post article detailing Hunter Biden’s alleged pursuit of a business deal in China was also censored.

The Biden 2020 campaign told Fox News in a Wednesday statement that the "New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements" of the Burisma story, adding that "Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing."

Senate Judiciary Republicans on Thursday called on the heads of Twitter and Facebook to testify and said a subpoena was in the works.

“This is election interference and we're 19 days out from an election,” Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said. “It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on.”

The committee leaders said they will vote on a subpoena Tuesday for Dorsey to testify before the committee on Friday, Oct. 23. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he hoped the committee would vote to subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, too.

