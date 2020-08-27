Biden camp trolls Trump on RNC's final night by acquiring KeepAmericaGreat.com

Joe Biden’s campaign trolled President Trump on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention by acquiring the domain KeepAmericaGreat.com — Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan.

When the president rolled out his newest catchphrase, keeping in tune with his 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” he did not snag the website address.

Biden’s campaign jumped on the unused domain to launch their newest form of attack against Trump.

The site lays out criticism of Trump’s policies and his handling of a variety of issues from the coronavirus, national security and foreign policy to the economy, jobs and his China trade deal that negatively affected American farmers.

“Promises Made, Promises Kept Broken,” says the site’s home page. “Trump isn’t looking for a second term,” it claims, “He’s looking for a do-over.”

The Trump campaign pulled a similar stunt when presidential candidate Biden launched an initiative, Todos Con Biden, to seek Latino voters in October 2019, by purchasing the domain todosconbiden.com

The main page reads, “Oops, Joe se olvidó de los Latinos,” which translates to “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos.” The page additionally says, “Joe is all talk” and actually directs users to the “Latinos for Trump” web page.

A @TodosConBiden Twitter handle was also created.

It does not appear the Biden campaign has made a @KeepAmericaGreat Twitter handle as of yet.

Bitter exchanges between the Trump and Biden campaign have been in full force over the last two weeks.

Biden launched a new campaign initiative this week: “Republicans for Biden,” a group led by former GOP senator from Arizona Jeff Flake.

The group consists of more than a dozen former GOP congressmen and women who have chosen to cross party lines to support Biden over Trump.

Several previous figures from national security agencies have recently followed suit.

Fox News' Allie Raffa contributed to this report.