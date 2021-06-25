Biden approves federal emergency declaration after Surfside building collapse

President Biden on Friday ordered federal assistance to support the massive response in South Florida after a 12-story building partially collapsed, killing at least one person and trapping others.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,'' the White House said.

About 100 people are still unaccounted for, authorities said. A search-and-rescue effort is underway.

FEMA said in a statement that the assistance is intended to alleviate some of the strain on local and state emergency crews that are working around the clock to rescue those trapped.

Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more.

A wing of the building came down with a roar around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell.

