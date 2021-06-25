Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

Biden approves federal emergency declaration after Surfside building collapse

About 100 people are still unaccounted for

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Gov. Desantis: Surfside condo collapse 'a real tragedy for our state' Video

Gov. Desantis: Surfside condo collapse 'a real tragedy for our state'

Florida governor commends the quick actions of rescue workers responding to the disaster on 'Hannity'

President Biden on Friday ordered federal assistance to support the massive response in South Florida after a 12-story building partially collapsed, killing at least one person and trapping others.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,'' the White House said.

Florida first responder radio depicts chilling moments as rescuers responded to Surfside apartments collapse Video

About 100 people are still unaccounted for, authorities said. A search-and-rescue effort is underway.

FEMA said in a statement that the assistance is intended to alleviate some of the strain on local and state emergency crews that are working around the clock to rescue those trapped.

Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more.

A wing of the building came down with a roar around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

