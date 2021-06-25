LIVE UPDATES: Miami building collapse death toll rises to 4; at least 159 people still missing

Federal government sending scientists, engineers to site to determine if investigation is needed

A spokesperson for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) told Fox News they will be sending a crew of six engineers and scientists "to collect firsthand information on the Champlain Towers South collapse that will be used to determine if an investigation or study of the building collapse will be conducted."

NIST spokesperson Jennifer Huergo said in an email that the team's work would not interfere with the search and rescue mission and they will not enter the property once it has been deemed safe.

"The NIST experts will work with federal, state and local authorities to identify and preserve materials that might be helpful in understanding why the collapse occurred," she wrote. "If a full investigation or study is conducted, its ultimate goal would be to determine the technical cause of the collapse and, if indicated, to recommend changes to building codes, standards and practices, or other appropriate actions to improve the structural safety of buildings."