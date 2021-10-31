Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden apologizes for being late to G20 press conference: 'We were playing with elevators'

Biden is around 20 minutes late to events, according to a recent Fox News tally

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
President Joe Biden holds a press conference at the G20 summit Video

President Joe Biden holds a press conference at the G20 summit

President Biden apologized for being late to his press conference in Rome at the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders before heading to a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I apologize to keep you waiting," said Biden, who showed up more than 20 minutes late. "We were playing with elevators. Long story, anyway."

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Leaders of the world's biggest economies made a compromise commitment Sunday to reach carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century" as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Leaders of the world's biggest economies made a compromise commitment Sunday to reach carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century" as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

THE LATE SHOW WITH JOE BIDEN: THE PRESIDENT ON AVERAGE IS MORE THAN 20 MINUTES TARDY FOR HIS EVENTS

From June 1 through the second week of October, Biden was an average of 22.4 minutes late for his publicly scheduled events, according to a Fox News tally. He has sometimes kept his audiences waiting an hour or longer.

In August amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the president showed up an average of 34 minutes late for his events.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

From Rome, Biden will travel to Scotland for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

President Joe Biden walks off stage after speaking during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden walks off stage after speaking during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

More from Politics